Federal COVID-19 testing sites coming to North Jersey, Philly

The federal government said it plans to bring more COVID-19 testing sites to Philadelphia and New Jersey as demand for tests — and virus cases — surge.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will open a surge testing site in North Jersey on Saturday, which will be available to all Garden State residents. The East Orange site, located at 90 Halsted St. in the city’s Division of Senior Services multi-purpose room, will offer free PCR tests from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. It will administer 1,000 tests per day, with results available in about 24 hours. Residents can pre-register online.

COVID-19 cases have risen dramatically in Essex County, with a daily average of 2,752 new reported cases on Dec. 29, according to The New York Times’ tracker. That’s up 652% from two weeks before. Hospitalizations have also increased by 119%.

Overall, reported COVID cases are up 280% across New Jersey.