After a landslide election victory, New Jersey U.S. Sen. Cory Booker sounds like a possible 2028 presidential contender
With Democrats set to take control of Congress, Booker is focusing on economic issues and rekindling the American Dream.
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U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., had no problem getting reelected in Tuesday’s general election. He was declared the winner by the Associated Press the instant the polls closed at 8:00 p.m. With 94% of the ballots counted on Nov. 4, Booker led Republican Justin Murphy 62.1% to 35.3%.
After Democrats won a sweeping national victory in the midterm elections, Booker will join other Democratic leaders next week in Denver, Colorado, for a “What’s Next” summit. What he has not done is rule out a run for president.
What’s next for U.S. Sen. Booker?
When asked if he has made up his mind about seeking the Democratic nomination for president in two years, Booker said no. He told WHYY News that Americans share a common pain even though they lack a sense of common purpose.
“My focus right now is being a voice in this country, a leader in this nation,” he said. “I’m a New Jersey guy, we want to play big, and I’m going to do everything I can to help redeem the dream of America, to make this nation work for everybody.”
Focusing on affordability
Booker said the nation’s real divide was between people’s aspirations for their lives and what they could afford.
“They do not believe, whether it’s home buying or being able to pay the rent and health care costs, it’s becoming too hard to have what we believe is the fulfillment of the American promise,” he said.
Micah Rasmussen, the director of the Rebovich Institute for New Jersey Politics at Rider University, said it would not be surprising if Booker does throw his hat into the presidential ring.
“He certainly sounds like a national figure; he very clearly is thinking about affordability issues, economic issues,” Rasmussen said. “Based on everything we’ve seen, his fundraising, his big margin of victory, it seems to me that it’s likely that we will see him running for president in 2028.”
Mapping a strategy
Rasmussen said that over the past few years, Booker changed his committee assignments in the U.S. Senate, focusing on pocketbook issues.
“He appears to be basing his candidacy around the idea of strengthening the middle class, getting back some of what it has lost,” he said.
Booker currently serves on the Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee as well as the Small Business and Entrepreneurship, the Judiciary and the Foreign Relations committees.
Booker told WHYY News that in the months ahead he plans to do everything he can to have America live up to its promise.
“We need a bold new vision in our country, we need new leadership, we need to have a New Deal-like moment, where we reset the economic table and create a nation where there can really be prosperity for all,” he said, referencing the series of programs and reforms put into place by President Franklin D. Roosevelt in response to the Great Depression.
“I think we need to be a nation that resets the economic deal that Americans have, that hard work pays again,” Booker said. “That you can raise a family in this nation and not have yourself constrained by fierce financial realities. We can have a country of abundance for everybody, not just a few.”
Turning the page
Rasmussen said that after two terms of President Donald Trump, Booker understands that 2028 is going to be about turning the page.
“It’s about starting over, starting fresh, a new chapter, a new day,” Rasmussen said. “It’s about not being stuck in the same paradigms that we’ve been stuck in.”
Rasmussen expects the field of Democratic presidential contenders to be large, and include Booker, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro and others.
“The names go on and on, that’s a healthy thing, and Democrats should want to present their visions, and let voters have a say,” Rasmussen said.
Booker ran for the Democratic presidential nomination in 2020, but eventually dropped out because of insufficient campaign funds.
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