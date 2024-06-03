New Jersey plans to drop the bald eagle from its endangered species list

New Jersey proposed Monday removing the bald eagle from its endangered species list, citing a rebound since more than four decades ago, when a single nesting pair in a remote county were the only of its kind in the state.

The turnaround stems from the work of volunteers and state professionals who nurtured hatchlings, guarded nests and educated the public, state environmental Commissioner Shawn LaTourette said in a statement. The proposed rule to delist the bald eagle as endangered includes the osprey, which was considered threatened, as well.

The proposal means the bald eagle, a national symbol of the United States, and the osprey have recovered to the point where the survival of those species is no longer in jeopardy, according to the department.

“The de-listing of eagles and ospreys is a milestone in the history of wildlife conservation in New Jersey,” LaTourette said.