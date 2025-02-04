American bald eagles are having a moment, ecologically and culturally

Their well-being was intertwined with an insecticide

The story — there was a single nesting pair in New Jersey in the 1980s and roughly 300 now, for instance — centers on the banning of DDT, a chemical insecticide with environmental side effects that included thin-shelled eagle eggs. That touched off a cratering in the number of eagles across the country, and officials prohibited the pesticide in 1972.

To rebuild the birds’ numbers in their historic range across the country, conservationists imported birds from places where their populations were stable, including from Canada. Early on, they also removed eggs from nesting birds’ nests, replacing them with artificial ones for the eagles to “incubate” while the real eggs were safely hatched outside the nest before being returned, as eaglets for their parents to raise according to Kathy Clark, the head of New Jersey’s Endangered and Nongame Species Program.

“They’re one of the few conservation success stories of animals that almost went extinct on our continent. And so I think now it’s really important to make sure people know that story and learn from it,” said Maia Edwards, the science director at the American Bald Eagle Foundation in Alaska.

Clark, whose work with the birds spans decades and includes the period when their numbers were so small they lived only in a remote part of the state, said the eagles have taught officials a number of lessons. One is that they’re “fairly adaptable” and now live across densely populated (with people) New Jersey — from suburban Bergen County near New York to the wetlands along the shore in the south.

She recalled the story of one fledgling eagle in a suburban town — New York Giants territory, as it were, sorry, Eagles fans — that found itself on a backyard woodpile and walking around the street. Volunteer observers worried over the bird’s well-being, given the realities of suburban living. But a year later, observers spotted the eagle, identified by a band. It had apparently made it.

“Those birds that, you know, have that tolerance to live like in such a densely human structured environment is something I have a hard time understanding,” she said. “They’re Jersey birds. You got to have attitude, right?”

The birds do face dangers as they expand into suburbia, though. Jilian Fazio, director of the Essex County Turtle Back Zoo in suburban northern New Jersey, said the zoo rescues a number of birds hit by cars. One bird, a male named Freedom, perched atop a branch in his enclosure at the zoo recently and called out loudly. He was found dangling by a rope, left with an injury that renders him unreleasable, Fazio said.

There are threats, as well. Habitat preservation and clean, open water, since the eagles feed heavily on fish, is a worry, but there’s also the current outbreak of avian influenza or bird flu. Clark says officials are going to maintain surveillance amid the outbreak.