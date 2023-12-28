New laws for New Jersey you need to know about in 2024

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

A number of bills have been signed into law in recent months that are in effect for New Jersey in 2024.

The new laws include a raise in the Garden State’s minimum wage, an expansion for ‘Safe Haven’ laws, a new pathway for becoming a teacher and the “Seinfeld Bill” targeting telemarketers.

Here’s what you need to know:

Crime and safety

Expanded access to temporary restraining orders

This law authorizes protective orders to be issued for certain victims in situations for which domestic violence statutes do not apply due to a lack of familial or dating relationship between the victim and offender.

Specifically, the governor’s office says, the bill provides greater protections to individuals who have been victimized through abusive behavior, regardless of their current or prior relatitonship status to the alleged actor, by expanding the eligible acts for which a protective order may be obtained.

Read more at NJ.gov

Accountability for gun traffickers

A new law establishes strict criminal penalties for gun traffickers when an illegally trafficked firearm provided by them is used in a crime that results in serious or significant bodily injury or death.

Read more at NJ.gov

Auto theft

A package of four bills was signed to strengthen the criminal penalties associated with auto theft, with a particular focus on persistent, repeat offenders and large-scale automobile trafficking networks, the governor’s office said.

Read more at NJ.gov

Illegal sale, purchase of catalytic converters

A new law aims to make it more difficult for bad actors to sell stolen catalytic converters to scrap yards and make it easier for law enforcement to identify, locate, and prosecute violators.

Read more at NJ.gov

Health

Birth control over the counter

This new law will allow New Jersey pharmacists to dispense self-administered hormonal contraceptives to patients without requiring a prescription.

Read more at NJ.gov

Help for veterans to become nurses

Gov. Phil Murphy signed a bill that he says will ease the path for veterans with certain medical training to become licensed practical nurses (LPNs).