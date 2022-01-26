New children’s hospital opens in King of Prussia

In Montgomery and Delaware counties, what do you wonder about the places, the people, and the culture that you want WHYY to explore?

The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia will open a new hospital in King of Prussia on Wednesday.

The new 250,000-square-foot facility will have a 24/7 pediatric emergency department, the first in this area. There will also be 52 private inpatient rooms, including 16 pediatric intensive care beds. It will be next to CHOP’s existing specialty care center at 550 South Goddard Boulevard.

CHOP has been working on this site for years, and officially announced the new hospital in 2018. Many patients came from the King of Prussia area in Montgomery County to the Center City location, which is why the new site was chosen, said Dr. Allison Ballantine, associate chief medical officer at CHOP’s Middleman Family Pavilion in King of Prussia.

“(The Philadelphia hospital) is obviously struggling with some … census constraints,” she said, noting that it is often around 90% full. “We desperately need more pediatric beds.”