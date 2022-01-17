Hero pilot released from hospital following helicopter crash in Drexel Hill

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The pilot credited for a miraculous crash landing in Drexel Hill was released from the hospital Sunday to a hero’s welcome of first responders and family members, thankful he’s alive.

Danial Moore was piloting the medical helicopter Tuesday. He had a two-month-old patient on board he was transporting from Hagerstown to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. The chopper crashed in front of Drexel Hill United Methodist Church.

“I had God as my co-pilot that day and we took on the care of the crew and when we landed in his front yard so that’s kind of nice,” said Moore as he was released from Penn Presbyterian Hospital.