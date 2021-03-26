Neighbors protest Olde Richmond developer with checkered past

Dozens of neighbors in Olde Richmond banded together to protest a project from the same developer responsible for multiple construction issues and most recently, allegedly tried to evict his tenants illegally.

The project from developer Gagandeep Lakhmna at the corner of Cedar and Huntingdon streets would demolish a historic hosiery mill and replace it with a 150-apartment building that would stand seven stories tall in a neighborhood of rowhouses.

The project’s size has driven opposition from two neighborhood groups, the local registered community organization Olde Richmond Civic Association (ORCA) and Build Like You Live Here, since they learned about the project last October. But many neighbors who came out Thursday for the community-organized protest voiced deeper concerns about accountability in the development process.

One of those neighbors, Carrie Compton described the project as an “irresponsible development” because of Lakhmna’s checkered history with lawsuits, uncompleted projects, and complaints from tenants and buyers alleging construction flaws.

“I am very concerned,” she said. “It will be a detriment not only for the people who live inside it but also … for those of us who have to walk around it.”

Compton doesn’t understand how someone with his track record in the city is allowed to continue building without any consequences.

“I believe he’s going to suck what he can out of this building before he has to pay taxes in 10 years and then ditch it and sell it and then we’re going to have to deal with this massive liability on our street corners,” Compton said.

In December, City Council voted to delay a reduction to the city’s 10-year residential tax abatements until 2022.

Demolition of the factory began in February. It’s still standing but some of the low-rise warehouses have been demolished. Within the first few weeks of demolition, a water leak led to flooding for about a day on Huntingdon Street resulting in the city’s Water Department having to come out, and in the month since, the site has sat largely dormant, according to neighbors. The demolition crew got a violation by the city’s Air Management Services for improper dust suppression because of the ordeal.