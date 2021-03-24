‘They are here to stay and they’re fighting’: Lancaster Avenue is pulling together to survive

Harrigan did receive an Emergency Relief Loan, but she described it as just enough to pay the salon’s mortgage. She was still behind on utilities. She applied for the federal Paycheck Protection Program but was denied.

Her story is similar to that of many of the businesses on the block. Few were successful with programs such as the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) and the Merchant Fund. Even when business owners were able to access aid, it only kept them afloat, according to Dante Leonard, the commercial corridor manager.

The only thing left to do was to rely on each other.

The morning after the first round of social unrest, the business owners got together at 4 a.m. to begin boarding up storefronts and helping each other understand how to navigate insurance.

“For us to be shut down during COVID-19 and then the looting happening, it was a double whammy,” Harrigan said. “We were losing not once, but twice.”

Some stores took longer to rebuild than others, so for much of the summer, it was common to share space until repairs could be done. It was also common to hire each other temporarily while folks were getting back on their feet. Also, there was a loose agreement to refer clients to each other’s businesses. In Harrigan’s case, that meant telling her clients to frequent beauty supply stores nearby.

“We support each other,” she said.

Mary Barnes, also from the area, owns MAPE Printing & Signs and has run her business on Lancaster Avenue for five years. She applied for both city and federal aid but to no avail. Still, she’s in good spirits.

“I’m 100% confident this will survive because I give 100% of my all,” she said.

Last month, Barnes filled the back of her truck with food donated by a church and rode the avenue giving away meals to anybody who wanted one. She’s planning to make the giveaway a monthly occurrence.

“We do help each other out,” she said. “It’s still slow and everybody is still working hard trying to get their business up and running but if anyone needs help, we’re there for each other.”

Gauthier said she’s working on getting more funds out to small businesses in her district — there are hundreds of them on neighborhood streets, and along the five commercial corridors in her district, and many are struggling.

“I’ve also been advocating that we need more money, more free and clear cash [for] small businesses to be able to get them through this time,” Gauthier said.

She hopes the Neighborhood Preservation Initiative — the $400-million plan designed to invest in affordable housing, alleviating poverty, and jobs — will turn into additional aid for all her corridors, but for the Lancaster Avenue one in particular.

“It’s certainly a part of why I supported it,” she said. “I’m hopeful that we can get a good amount of funding towards our neighborhood commercial corridors because they are what make up the lifeblood of our neighborhood.”

Gauthier said there are structural hurdles that prevent many under-resourced small businesses from getting aid. Leonard sees this play out in real time. He said when he talks to businesses about getting aid, many describe the walls they hit. Not everyone has their taxes properly filed, equal access to information, or the ability to navigate forms. Others don’t qualify because of the size of their enterprise or the way they have registered the business.

“No one knew this was going to happen so they didn’t put themselves in the right position to take advantage,” Leonard said.

Despite this, Leonard said the corridor is still powering through.

“They’re hopeful and they’re pleasant,” he said. “There’s not a lot of dejected spirits. They are here to stay and they’re fighting.”

According to Gauthier, the programs that work the best are the ones with quick applications, quick disbursement, and the fewest guidelines on how the money should be spent.

“We need programs that are as flexible as possible,” she said.

In the meantime, Smith still walks the corridor to see his neighbors, waiting for the next opportunity to open. When he can secure funds, he knows his neighbors will be ready to help him set up.