Down the Shore

N.J. trooper rescues 3 from sinking boat in dangerous Shore canal

A Point Pleasant Borough Fire Rescue boat in the Point Pleasant Canal in 2016. (Courtesy of Kim Ormsby/Point Pleasant Fire Department Station 75)

A quick-thinking New Jersey state trooper rescued three from a sinking boat in a dangerous Jersey Shore canal, officials say.

Troopers from the Marine Services Bureau station in Point Pleasant were called to the Point Pleasant Canal shortly after 5 p.m. last Sunday on a report of a 26-foot boat sinking with numerous people aboard, according to a New Jersey State Police news release.

Authorities say a good Samaritan transferred five occupants from the boat — which reportedly began taking on water while traveling the canal — to land, while the operator and two others stayed on board to attempt to reach a nearby dock.

But the boat continued to take on water amid the rough conditions, the release said.

According to police, Sgt. Michael Krauchuck arrived on the scene within minutes, secured the sinking boat to his State Police vessel, and attempted to pull the boat to a dock. That wasn’t possible because the boat was taking on water too rapidly, so Krauchuck pulled the three occupants onto his vessel and cut the lines before the boat sank.

Authorities reported no injuries.

“Sgt. Krauchuck’s quick and decisive actions may have helped prevent a tragedy,” a state police spokesperson said in the release.

The narrow Point Pleasant Canal, which connects the Manasquan River and Barnegat Bay, is notorious for its strong currents. First responders rescued boaters in the canal in 2016 and 2017.

