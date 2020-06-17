N.J. trooper rescues 3 from sinking boat in dangerous Shore canal

But the boat continued to take on water amid the rough conditions, the release said.

According to police, Sgt. Michael Krauchuck arrived on the scene within minutes, secured the sinking boat to his State Police vessel, and attempted to pull the boat to a dock. That wasn’t possible because the boat was taking on water too rapidly, so Krauchuck pulled the three occupants onto his vessel and cut the lines before the boat sank.

Authorities reported no injuries.

“Sgt. Krauchuck’s quick and decisive actions may have helped prevent a tragedy,” a state police spokesperson said in the release.

The narrow Point Pleasant Canal, which connects the Manasquan River and Barnegat Bay, is notorious for its strong currents. First responders rescued boaters in the canal in 2016 and 2017.