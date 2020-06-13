Cape May County expands well-received ‘social distance ambassadors’ initiative

An initiative to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Cape May County coastal communities has been successful and will expand into July, officials said.

Before Memorial Day weekend, Cape May County deployed “social distancing ambassadors” throughout high volume areas, including boardwalks.

The initiative, dubbed “Six Feet Saves,” intends to remind people to keep their distance to help slow the spread of COVID-19 while also distributing educational information and face masks.

The representatives, comprised of volunteer Medical Reserve Corps members and Cape May County Health Department staff, focus on positive reinforcement for people that are properly socially distancing and wearing masks.