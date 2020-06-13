Donate

Cape May County expands well-received ‘social distance ambassadors’ initiative

A boy adjusts his mask as he walks down the boardwalk, Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Wildwood, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

An initiative to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in Cape May County coastal communities has been successful and will expand into July, officials said.

Before Memorial Day weekend, Cape May County deployed “social distancing ambassadors” throughout high volume areas, including boardwalks.

The initiative, dubbed “Six Feet Saves,” intends to remind people to keep their distance to help slow the spread of COVID-19 while also distributing educational information and face masks.

The representatives, comprised of volunteer Medical Reserve Corps members and Cape May County Health Department staff, focus on positive reinforcement for people that are properly socially distancing and wearing masks.

Freeholder Jeff Pierson said officials were surprised by how popular the program — which has garnered national media attention — has been.

“It was just about connecting with our guests in a positive way to ensure people followed proper safety guidelines, but our staff has, once again, knocked it out of the park. They deserve a lot of credit for the great work they have done,” he said in a prepared statement.

Pierson’s comments were echoed by Freeholder Director Gerald M. Thornton.

“This is one of the ways we believe helps our county reopen safely. Our county government is doing our part to ensure the proper messaging is getting out to residents and guests,” he said.

