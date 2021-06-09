This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy will face former Assemblyman Jack Ciattarelli, the most moderate of the four Republican candidates who ran in Tuesday’s primary, in November’s general election.

The party line was the big winner in legislative races, with all the incumbents or well-known candidates who were backed by the Democratic or Republican parties beating equally well-known candidates who were not endorsed. This includes Democratic Assemblyman Gordon Johnson, who will likely be the next state senator in the 37th District in Bergen County.

Partisan voters chose their candidates for governor, state Senate and Assembly and county and local offices, voting Tuesday in large numbers in person for the first time in 18 months.

Polls closed at 8 p.m. across New Jersey, with some places reporting a robust turnout, although primaries tend to draw fewer voters. Four years ago, just a quarter of the state’s registered Democrats and Republicans voted in a hotly contested primary. A Rutgers-Eagleton Poll conducted in late May and released Tuesday said just 22% of registered voters knew Tuesday was Election Day, though once told when the primary was, more than half said they planned to definitely vote.

This year, Murphy breezed to the November ballot without primary opposition as two Democrats who had filed both were disqualified for not meeting the signature requirements.

The four-way battle for the GOP gubernatorial nomination was the main draw statewide for the nearly 1.5 million registered Republicans in New Jersey. The Associated Press called the race for Ciattarelli a little before 10 p.m. With 93% of the votes counted, he was leading with slightly less than half the votes cast. Ciattarelli’s two top rivals, both aiming to capture former President Trump’s base, collected more votes as a pair than the more moderate Ciattarelli.

The gloves are already off in the governor’s race between Ciattarelli and Murphy.

“The choice in November is clear. We can either keep New Jersey moving forward or go backward,” Murphy said, citing his signing the $15 minimum wage law and his progressive stands on abortion rights and college affordability.

“As Blue states led by Democrats like Phil Murphy have suffered from dismal job recovery numbers and oppressive madidates, Republican states continue to lead the way. After years of disastrous results from liberal policies, Garden Staters are ready for Republican leadership,” countered Rachel Lee, a spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee.

Ciattarelli, of Hillsborough, was considered the Republican front-runner — he was endorsed by Republicans in all 21 counties — and had spent 10 times more than his rivals as of the 11-day pre-election filing with the state Election Law Enforcement Commission (ELEC), or close to $6 million. Ciattarelli tried to present himself as a moderate while supporting Donald Trump and courting the former president’s conservative base. Ciattarelli campaigned as a presumptive nominee frequently criticizing Murphy, while also casting doubt on Republican candidate Hirsh Singh’s efforts at painting himself as the most pro-Trump candidate.