Down the Shore

Coronavirus Pandemic

N.J. marinas can operate only with ‘strict social distancing, sanitization’

A Barnegat Bay scene from 2012. (Jennifer Husar)

A Barnegat Bay scene from 2012. (Jennifer Husar)

As boating season nears in New Jersey, marinas, boatyards, and marine manufactures will be allowed to operate amid the ongoing pandemic only if managements follow strict social distancing and sanitation protocols, officials announced Saturday.

But chartered watercraft services or rentals are prohibited, and restaurant activity at the facilities must be limited to take-out or delivery.

Related Content

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the directive in conjunction with the governors of New York and Connecticut.

“We’ve committed to working with our regional partners throughout this crisis to align our policies when and where appropriate,” Murphy said in a news release. “A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency.”

As of Saturday, Murphy announced 81,420 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey and 4,070 deaths. But the governor added that more people in the state are now leaving hospitals after being treated for COVID-19 than are entering them.

Brought to you by Down the Shore

Part of the series

You may also like

About Justin Auciello

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Help us get to 100% of our membership goal to support the reporters covering our region, the producers bringing you great local programs and the educators who teach all our children.

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate