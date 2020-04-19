N.J. marinas can operate only with ‘strict social distancing, sanitization’

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the directive in conjunction with the governors of New York and Connecticut.

“We’ve committed to working with our regional partners throughout this crisis to align our policies when and where appropriate,” Murphy said in a news release. “A unified approach is the most effective way to alleviate confusion for the residents of our states during the ongoing public health emergency.”

As of Saturday, Murphy announced 81,420 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New Jersey and 4,070 deaths. But the governor added that more people in the state are now leaving hospitals after being treated for COVID-19 than are entering them.