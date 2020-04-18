Coronavirus update: Pa. unemployment portal for gig workers, self-employed goes live
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
As of 10:30 a.m. Saturday, there are 29,866 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 78,467 in New Jersey, and 2,323 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 8,563 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 918, New Jersey’s at 3,840, and Delaware’s at 61. Philadelphia’s death toll is 298.
Pa. unemployment portal for self-employed, gig workers goes live
State residents who are self-employed, independent contractors, or gig workers can now apply for unemployment benefits through the state’s Pandemic Unemployment Assistance portal.
PUA is the new federal expansion to unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act. Pennsylvanians who meet the requirements — anyone not eligible for regular unemployment compensation — can now apply online.
The state Department of Labor and Industry anticipates a high volume of applications over the next few days that may slow the system temporarily. The state hopes to start making payments to approved claimants within two to four weeks after initial claims are submitted.
Members of the clergy and other religious organizations are also among those eligible to apply for the assistance program, which provides up to 39 weeks of unemployment benefits.
Pa. business-to-business directory for critical medical supplies
The state’s Department of Community and Economic Development announced Saturday the creation of the Pennsylvania COVID-19 Business-to-Business Interchange Directory, to connect businesses and organizations in need of personal protective equipment directly to manufacturers.
The interchange gathers information from the state’s Manufacturing Call to Action Portal and the Pennsylvania Critical Medical Supplies Procurement Portal. The directory currently includes manufacturers of N95 masks, fabric masks, and other types of surgical masks.
“Over the past month, the Wolf administration has been working directly with businesses across the commonwealth to identify their capabilities and needs and move products quickly from the manufacturing floor to the marketplace,” said Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin. “Through this process, we recognized that we can help foster direct business connections to provide Pennsylvanians access to critical supplies expeditiously without a middleman. The creation of the B2B Interchange Directory reflects our commitment to responding to the needs of Pennsylvania’s businesses in a streamlined, easily accessible manner.”
10 people have died at a Chesco veterans nursing home
At least 10 residents of the Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City, Chester County, have died of COVID-19, and dozens of residents and staff have tested positive for the coronavirus in April so far, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. As of Wednesday, the National Guard had sent 30 members to assist employees of the 238-bed nursing home, and body bags have been sent to the facility by the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Coatesville.
Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration has not publicly disclosed all the nursing homes or long-term care facilities that have COVID-19 cases. But the Spotlight PA reporting partnership was able to identify nearly 50 facilities with confirmed cases.
As of Friday, 3,716 residents and 420 employees of long-term care facilities had tested positive. Those cases are scattered among 321 different facilities, and 398 people have died — 52.6% of the state’s total deaths.