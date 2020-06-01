Coronavirus update: Philly reopening plan now in limbo

Delaware begins first phase of reopening

Monday marks the first phase of the Delaware’s reopening plan. While the state’s stay-at-home order has been lifted, residents must continue to abide by certain regulations, such as wearing a mask and maintaining a 6-foot distance.

In indoor settings, such as shops, restaurants, performing arts venues and museums, capacity must be limited at 30% of the fire occupancy code. However, outdoor events are allowed with up to 250 participants.

During this phase, employers are still encouraged to allow employees to work from home. For essential employment, businesses must continue social distancing and sanitation measures.

Arts and culture venues, such as theaters and museums, also have been given the green light to open operations. However, these venues are not allowed to hold more people than 30% of the fire occupancy code, tickets must be purchased online and tours must be self-guided. The Delaware Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs announced Monday its museums will accept reservations for tours starting Monday, with the first set of self-guided tours scheduled for Friday through Sunday.

Several restaurants and bars that provide table service also are expected to open Monday, restricted to 30% capacity of the fire occupancy code. Only members from the same household are permitted to sit at a table, and they must make a reservation. Staff must take measures like wearing masks, providing single-use disposable menus and seating customers six feet apart.

Large restaurants say they are prepared to open, as the occupancy limits don’t affect them. But many small restaurants will continue to only offer takeout and curbside delivery until they can seat customers at full capacity. Olive Tree Cafe in Newark posted on its Facebook page the requirements only allow for three or four tables, stating; “that would require additional staff to be present and a change in the operations we have just streamlined.”

The two-year-old Delaware franchise of the MidiCi Neapolitan Pizza Company announced Sunday it will permanently close, stating on Facebook; “given the restaurant mandates put in place by the Delaware government we will not be able to reopen.”

Other businesses like salons, barber shops and gyms also are permitted to reopen if abiding to the capacity limit of 30% of occupancy codes, and maintaining a 6-foot distance between customers and staff. Sports teams also are allowed to resume practice, as long as they maintain distancing measures between teammates and coaches.

Dover Downs Casino announced its Monday reopening on its social media accounts and Facebook. In addition to the mandatory capacity restrictions, the casino will conduct temperature checks of staff and customers, and require facial coverings.

Malls in Delaware are permitted to reopen with 30% capacity of fire occupancy codes. However, in a statement Sunday, Christiana Mall announced on Facebook it will postpone its reopening “as a safety precaution.” The decision came hours after rioters broke in to the Dover Mall, which led to the capital city’s curfew.