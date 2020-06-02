N.J. stores, outdoor dining to reopen on June 15 barring coronavirus ‘backslide’

Barring a “precipitous backslide” in COVID-19 cases, New Jersey restaurants can offer outdoor dining and nonessential retail businesses can reopen their doors starting June 15, Gov. Phil Murphy announced Monday.

A week later, on June 22, salons and barbershops can again serve customers, Murphy said, while gyms and health clubs can reopen sometime after that.

All will likely face capacity limits and be required to make other adjustments, such as using paper menus or performing temperature checks at the door, the Democratic governor said.

“The virus is among us and saving lives is still priority number one,” he said. “But overall, the public health metrics tell us we are ready to enter Stage 2 of our restart and ready to begin restoring our economic health.”

Stage 2 is the third phase in a five-step recovery plan Murphy laid out last month to transition the state from “maximum restrictions” to the “new normal.”

Murphy previously said that limited indoor dining and the reopening of museums and libraries would be part of Stage 2. On Monday, he showed a slide at his daily coronavirus briefing that also included in-person government services like those offered at Motor Vehicle Commission offices.

He did not set a timeline for those activities, but said the state Department of Health would issue additional guidance this week about what would be allowed.

Under current rules, restaurants can offer takeout or delivery only, while nonessential retail businesses can provide curbside service but not let people inside.

Murphy was asked whether he was worried that New Jersey protests over police brutality and the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis would cause a spike in coronavirus cases.