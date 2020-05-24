Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

As of Sunday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 71,563 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 154,154 cases in New Jersey and 8,809 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 21,234 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 5,136, New Jersey’s is at 11,133, and Delaware’s is at 326. Philadelphia’s death toll is 1,233.

Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.