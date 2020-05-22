Coronavirus update: N.J. allows larger outdoor groups, takes hatchet to budget

‘Inconceivable’ crisis triggers deep spending cuts

New Jersey should cut $1.3 billion in spending on tax relief, aid to colleges and a slew of other programs in the current fiscal year to deal with the coronavirus-induced financial challenges that were “inconceivable just a few months ago,” state Treasurer Elizabeth Muoio said Friday in unveiling an updated budget proposal.

The state should also reduce by $336 million the aid that Murphy previously proposed for school districts in the coming academic year, and defer more than $2 billion in other spending.

The Murphy administration’s plan does not propose new taxes for the current fiscal year, which now ends Sept. 30 after it was extended by three months. But Murphy on Friday did not rule them out after that.

The plan requires the Legislature’s approval.

Budget officials expect New Jersey to take a roughly $10 billion revenue hit through June 2021, a daunting sum compared to a roughly $40 billion annual budget. That figure does not include new costs incurred fighting the coronavirus pandemic, which total about $200 million so far, they said.

Murphy used his daily news briefing to again call for substantial federal aid to states that, like New Jersey, have been devastated by the disease, as well as for state lawmakers to grant him emergency borrowing powers.

“Time is of the essence,” he said.

Less tax relief for elderly, low-income homeowners

One of the largest programs proposed to be cut this fiscal year — valued at $135 million — is the popular Homestead Benefit credit, which helps thousands of elderly, disabled and low-income homeowners offset New Jersey’s notoriously steep property taxes.

Other line items poised to be slashed include $103 million in support to Rutgers and other “senior public colleges,” $68 million for anti-addiction programs and $10 million for county colleges.

Among the spending that Murphy wants to defer into the next fiscal year is a $951 million payment to the public-employee pension system and a $467 million payment to school districts.

Muoio said the state intends to make those payments, just a month later than planned.