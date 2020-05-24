With short-term rentals banned in the Wildwoods until after Memorial Day weekend, it wasn’t hard for day-trippers and weekend visitors to find prime spots along the five miles of sunny beaches Saturday.

“If this was last year, you can’t walk five feet without bumping somebody on the beach,” said Anthony Quairoli, who came from Delaware County for the weekend to stay at a friend’s property.

Beach games such as volleyball and other contact sports were largely missing, and the roller coasters remained empty.

“I love it, I’m not going to lie,” said Hannah Panfile, who made the weekend trip from Montgomery County with her young son to stay with a friend.

“I thought there’d be more people here,” said Sarah Ramos, whose family woke up early Saturday morning and drove close to three hours from Passaic County in northern New Jersey to soak up the sun.

Members of the Ramos family were not complaining about the effort or the sparse crowds, though. The long drive paid off when they were able to secure their bright beach umbrella not far from the still brisk water. The closest family was some 10 feet away from their 6-year-old son’s sandcastle.

“Between homeschooling and work from home, it’s a lot,” Ramos said. “We figured, you know, one day to get away from the house, get the kid out — he’s been stuck inside because the parks by us can get a little crowded.”