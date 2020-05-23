Coronavirus update: Archdiocese projects June 6 as date for resuming public Mass

Updated 11:28 a.m.

As of Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 70,210 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 152,719 cases in New Jersey and 8,529 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 21,009 cases.

Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 5,009, New Jersey’s is at 10,985, and Delaware’s is at 322. Philadelphia’s death toll is 1,221.

Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.