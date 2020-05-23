Coronavirus update: Archdiocese projects June 6 as date for resuming public Mass
As of Friday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has reported 70,210 COVID-19 cases (including confirmed and probable cases). There are 152,719 cases in New Jersey and 8,529 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 21,009 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 5,009, New Jersey’s is at 10,985, and Delaware’s is at 322. Philadelphia’s death toll is 1,221.
Note: Pa. no longer includes probable COVID-19 deaths in its official count, only deaths that have been confirmed through testing.
Archdiocese of Philadelphia ‘projected’ to resume public Mass
The Archdiocese of Philadelphia is planning to resume daily and Sunday Masses on June 6.
Archbishop Nelson Perez made the announcement on the Archdiocese’s Facebook page late Friday night, saying the “projected” reopening was based on Gov. Tom Wolf’s decision to move Philadelphia and the surrounding suburbs into the “yellow” phase of the state’s color-coded reopening plan by June 5.
“The administration of the Archdiocese has been working in consultation with public health officials to ensure that such a resumption takes place within the context of state approved guidelines and is actively working to provide appropriate guidance to its clergy so that all will be as prepared as possible when the public celebration of Mass begins again,” wrote Perez. “All of us are eager to open the doors of Church wide for the celebration of the Holy Eucharist.”
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Archdiocese put a freeze on public Masses in mid-March, a decision criticized — and publicly protested — by some parishioners.
Pa. distributes third shipment of coronavirus drug to treat patients across the state
The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Friday distributed 8,928 more doses of remdesivir to 81 hospitals treating COVID-19 patients.
Hospitals in the Philadelphia area, including Temple University Hospital and Abington Memorial Hospital, received more than one-third of the shipment, the third batch of the antiviral drug sent to the Health Department by the federal government.
The department distributed 1,200 doses to 51 hospitals on May 12. A second shipment of 7,938 doses was sent to 79 hospitals on May 15 and May 18.
A clinical trial of remdesivir, administered through an IV once a day, showed that it can shorten the recovery period for some COVID-19 patients.
Virtual Memorial Day program honors fallen soldiers
Camden County residents searching for ways to honor fallen soldiers this Memorial Day weekend can tune into a prerecorded program created by the Camden County Freeholder Board.
The 12-minute program, available online starting Saturday, includes a rendition of the national anthem, a gun salute, and a keynote address from Camden County Freeholder Melinda Kane.
“We may not be able to gather in person, but there is no crisis, emergency, or circumstances which should prevent our fallen heroes from receiving the honor and memorialization that they deserve,” Kane said in a statement.
Atilis Gym owner plans to fight court-ordered shutdown
Days after its owner defied the state’s shutdown mandate, a New Jersey judge has ordered Atilis Gym in Camden County to close its doors until nonessential businesses are permitted to reopen, the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
The ruling is a response to a request from the New Jersey Department of Health to place temporary restraints on the Bellmawr gym. The department attempted to close Atilis indefinitely on Thursday.
A hearing is scheduled for June 8, according to the Inquirer.
In response, Ian Smith, the gym’s outspoken owner, said his legal team will file an emergency injunction in federal court on Tuesday.
“We have been robbed of due process and violated of our constitutional rights,” Smith said during a nearly three-minute video posted on Instagram.
In the same video, Smith calls Gov. Phil Murphy a “slimeball” and the Health Department’s efforts to shut down his gym “flimsy and bogus.”
Atilis Gym will be closed through Tuesday, but Smith said he hopes to reopen Wednesday.
“We are in this for the long haul. It’s not about the battle, it’s about the war. And we are definitely winning,” he said.