Almost 20,000 Pennsylvanians have visited the Department of State’s website during the past week to check where their polling place will be for the June 2 primary.

But during that time, many counties were still finalizing plans to move — and in some cases, significantly consolidate — those voting locations due to concerns over spreading COVID-19.

DoS officials acknowledge, there was no message or indication on the website alerting voters that polling place locations were changing, and that they should check back at a later date. That meant the voters visiting the site had no way of knowing if their polling place information was up to date.

About three dozen counties, home to more than 6.5 million registered Democrats and Republicans, are making polling place changes of some kind. Most were reflected on individual counties’ websites before this week.

But to get on the central website, counties have to change the address for each individual precinct manually in the Statewide Uniform Registry of Electors, or SURE, as Pennsylvania’s voter registration database is known. And for jurisdictions with hundreds of changes, that becomes a lengthy process — and a potentially untenable one given the pressure cooker local elections offices are currently in.

Wanda Murren, a spokeswoman for the department, said on Friday afternoon, some counties are still working on making updates.

Murren also said DOS is working to add language to indicate that polling place locations are subject to change on the page where voters would search for those polling places. She said based on past usage numbers, most people tend to visit the site in the week or so before Election Day, and urged voters to double-check their polling places shortly before the election to make sure nothing has changed.

She said the state has been alerting voters to check poll locations “in press releases, on our voter education website and on social media.”

DOS asked counties to complete their updates before the weekend.