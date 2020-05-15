Coronavirus update: Blood Bank renews urgent call for donors

Blood Bank renews urgent call for donors

In order to supply blood to 19 hospitals in Delaware, Maryland and other states, the Blood Bank of Delmarva aims to have a seven-day supply of donated blood in its reserves.

But the coronavirus has dropped those reserves to dangerously low levels, said BBD President & CEO Christopher Hillyer. Right now, O positive red blood cells are at a 2.8-day inventory level.

“The blood supply is a critical part of our healthcare system. It is imperative for healthy individuals to come in and donate blood so that it’s available to those in need,” he said.

As states start to reopen and elective surgeries that had been delayed by the virus restrictions are rescheduled, the need for blood becomes even greater. “At this unprecedented time, this is one thing you can do to help someone who desperately needs it,” Hillyer said. “We have extended hours at our donor centers and we’re encouraging donors to schedule an appointment to visit one of these controlled, safe environments.”

BBD is beginning to reschedule some mobile blood drives that had been cancelled due to the virus, but not enough to replace the 50 drives per month needed to meet current demands.

Six charged for large party in Newark

Newark police have charged six people for violating the city’s prohibition on gatherings of 10 people or more.

On Wednesday, officers were called to a home on Choate St. near Main St. for reports of a loud party and found a group of about 15 people in the yard. Some of them ran as police arrived.

Four of the six people charged were University of Delaware students who have also been referred to the University’s Office of Student Conduct.