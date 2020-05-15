Coronavirus update: Wolf to announce more counties moving into ‘yellow’ phase

Wolf to announce more counties moving into ‘yellow’ phase

Gov. Tom Wolf is expected to announce today that more counties will leave that state’s most restrictive “red” lockdown phase.

Twenty-four counties moved from red to yellow on May 8. Thirteen more eased restrictions starting today. Wolf’s announcement today is expected to go into effect next week.

Lawmakers from counties under restrictions have been agitating for a faster reopening and there’s another protest against the shutdown occurring at the capitol this morning.

The wave of discontent was particularly notable early this week, with a handful of counties outside the hard-hit Southeast expressing firm intentions to reopen without permission starting today. But after Wolf announced he would use his power over licensing and emergency funding disbursal to enforce closure orders, the effort flagged. A few days later, several counties have walked back their reopening plans. And in those that haven’t, it’s not actually clear what the “reopening” will change.

Most SEPTA transit service to return May 17

Most of SEPTA’s transit service will return Sunday with buses, subways, the Norristown High Speed Line and trolleys running on regular weekday and weekend service. Front-door boarding and on-board fare payment will return as well.

Service will not quite be back to normal. Several subway stops will remain closed, and some bus and trolley routes will remain suspended or on a reduced schedule. More details can be found on SEPTA’s website.

SEPTA had implemented a series of changes to its service in response to the COVID-19 crisis that resulted in the suspension of about half of its bus and trolley routes and on-board fare collection. It also implemented a rear-door boarding policy, and a new schedule to address reduced staff.

SEPTA general manager Leslie Richards told PlanPhilly riders can expect some challenges as more operations come back online Sunday.

“This service is not going to be perfect but it is what we can do right now to serve essential workers and obviously prepare for the expected increase in service needs in the coming weeks,” said Richards.

The authority still discourages non-essential travel and plans to continue social distancing protocols. Also, riders are still encouraged to wear face coverings.

Philly death toll crossed 1,000

On Thursday, the city announced 314 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 19,093 since the beginning of the pandemic. Twenty-two more residents have died from the virus, sending the city’s death toll past 1,000.

Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley said the number of new daily cases, which so far this week has averaged 220, shows “major progress” is being made towards mitigating COVID-19.

Still, he said it’s “far too early” for the city to consider reopening, adding the virus will be part of city life “for a long time.”

Pa. Health Secretary: Still get your kids vaccinated

In her daily COVID-19 briefing Thursday, Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine urged parents to take their children in for their normal rounds of vaccinations during the pandemic.

Triggered by a report from the American Academy of Pediatrics that showed fewer children getting their shots due to the state’s stay-at-home order, Levine said many pediatric clinics have reorganized their facilities to separate sick children from well children arriving for scheduled immunization appointments.

“I know parents are concerned about their children’s safety when visiting the doctor,” she said. “Unlike COVID-19, infectious diseases like measles, mumps, whooping cough, chicken pox and polio already have effective, reliable, and safe vaccines.”

Levine added that immunization vaccines are required for children expecting to return to school in the fall.