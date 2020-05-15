Coronavirus update: N.J. to hold virtual grand juries over Zoom

N.J. to try virtual grand juries

In the same week that municipal courts were given the green light to resume remote proceedings, New Jersey Chief Justice Stuart Rabner announced the state will also experiment with virtual grand juries using Zoom.

That may take some of the sting out of being selected for grand jury duty, which can require residents to travel to a courthouse weekly over the course of months. Now, those selected can serve from the comfort of their homes.

Court officials acknowledged the format may present novel security risks and said they will use “additional security measures.” They will also require jurors to take a supplemental oath not to record the grand jury proceedings or allow anyone else to watch them.

In-person jury trials and grand juries were suspended March 12, but some 1,400 defendants are now detained in county jails awaiting indictment. A Judiciary spokesperson did not immediately clarify how that compares to pre-pandemic levels.

The virtual grand juries will begin by the end of the month in Bergen and Mercer counties, Rabner said, and expand to other counties if successful. The format will not be used unless defendants consent.

Selected jurors who lack the necessary technology will be provided laptops or tablets by the court, Rabner said in a Supreme Court order.