9 beautiful things to see in Philly this Memorial Day Weekend

Philly during Memorial Day weekend is usually a good time for street parties and people-watching —everyone out with new spring looks and sun-kissed smiles.

This year, try art watching instead.

“Art is around the entire city,” said Philly artist Symone Salib. “You just have to explore new streets and look up, instead of at your phone.”

The coronavirus pandemic has spurred many artists into action, beautifying boarded-up businesses with messages of hope and reminding people to keep six feet apart. The new works complement the city’s 4,000 existing murals and plenty of other new pop-up art to be found if you opt to go for a walk, bike ride or car drive this long weekend.

If you head out, remember to follow CDC recommendations to keep yourself and others safe — wash your hands, wear a mask and keep a distance.

Plastic Rainbow Sculpture in Fairmount Park’s Lemon Hill

If you’re hungry for the fresh air and green grass of a park, consider Fairmount Park’s Lemon Hill, where you’ll find a bright, beautiful rainbow installation by Sarah Peoples.

The sculpture is originally from 2013, but Peoples brought it out of storage earlier this month.

“I had seen the symbol of a rainbow in my neighborhood of Brewerytown grow into a universal emblem of hope in the pandemic and the idea struck me how ‘real’ symbolic imagery truly is,” Peoples told Philly art blog Streets Dept. “I put the piece up to support the essential workers, the doctors, nurses and everyone working in the hospitals, the grocery store workers, etc.”

‘Be Kind to Others’ at Passyunk and Tasker

Symone Salib’s artwork is centered on community.

“I just want to make sure people are safe,” she said. Rather than going out, she recommends people explore art virtually and check out exhibits at the Philadelphia Museum of Art and other cultural spaces around the country.

But if Philadelphians are interested in seeing her work in-person, a lot of it can be found across South Philly.