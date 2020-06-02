Coronavirus update: Testing sites closed in Philadelphia

Delaware expands testing to seniors and low-income residents in Wilmington

Starting today, Delaware’s health department will begin work as part of a partnership with the Wilmington Housing Authority, Westside Family Healthcare and the Saint Francis LIFE Center to test low-income Wilmington residents and seniors for COVID-19. The goal is to reach residents who have limited access to health care and coronavirus testing. The group will provide viral tests to seniors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and distribute care kits and educational materials at Baynard Apartments on 18th St.

Starting Wednesday, members of Delaware’s Medical Reserve Corps and the Delaware Association of Physician Assistants, will meet residents of nine high-rise buildings at their front doors to test those who typically may not be able to leave their homes.

“We know that seniors and low-income communities in our state are experiencing disproportionate rates of coronavirus infection,” said Dr. Kara Odom Walker, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, in a statement. “Meeting communities where they are through this targeted testing in Wilmington’s high-rises will help us identify individuals who are positive for COVID-19, provide them with the support and resources they need to isolate from others, and, ultimately, slow the transmission of this disease.”

