Coronavirus update: Pa. food banks get $15M in federal aid; State warns small businesses of scammers
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
As of Sunday morning, there are 31,581 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania, 81,420 in New Jersey, and 2,538 cases in Delaware. Philadelphia has 9,014 cases.
Pennsylvania’s death toll stands at 1,042, New Jersey’s at 4,070, and Delaware’s at 67. Philadelphia’s death toll is 343.
Updated 12:45 p.m.
More food help coming to Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania’s food banks are slated to receive millions in deliveries of meats, vegetables, canned goods, dry goods, eggs and more.
The state is getting close to $15 million in federal funds for food banks, which have been facing unprecedented demand, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.
“We’re proud of the Pennsylvanians who are sacrificing so much for the greater good,” said Wolf in a statement. “We’ll continue to push hard and advocate on their behalf, because no one should have to go without when they’re doing their part to save lives.”
Close to $4 million will go to cover the administrative costs of storage and distribution for 18 food banks across the state.
More than $11 million will go to the purchase of food.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is also setting aside $1 million for the nonprofit Hunger-Free Pennsylvania.
Find your nearest food pantry here.
Pa. small business owners: Beware of scammers
The COVID-19 pandemic is not slowing down scammers looking to swindle Pennsylvania business owners out of money.
The state Department of Community and Economic Development said it has received complaints from residents who’ve gotten phone calls from people posing as agents calling in reference to loans facilitated by the federal government. The scammers have been asking Pennsylvania business owners for payments to apply for these loans.
In March, the state gained access to U.S. Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Disaster Loans. Small businesses and nonprofits could apply for up to $2 million in loans to pay off debts and continue operations during the pandemic.
Businesses across the country, which saw sales screech to a halt amid mandated shutdowns, flooded the loan program with applications and encountered technical difficulties. The program ran out of its $349 billion in funds in less than two weeks.
“While this pandemic has showcased some of the very best amongst us in our state stepping up, there are individuals who unfortunately will take advantage of vulnerable citizens,” said Department of Community and Economic Development Secretary Dennis Davin.
Bucks County Park trails to reopen Monday
Bucks County nature-lovers rejoice as county park trails re-open Monday.
The parks were closed at the end of March after residents flocked to them during COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.
As the trails reopen, people are advised to wear masks during walks and to keep a 6-foot distance from others.
Playgrounds, the dog park, and county park facilities, including offices, remain closed.