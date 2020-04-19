Updated 12:45 p.m.

—

More food help coming to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania’s food banks are slated to receive millions in deliveries of meats, vegetables, canned goods, dry goods, eggs and more.

The state is getting close to $15 million in federal funds for food banks, which have been facing unprecedented demand, according to Gov. Tom Wolf.

“We’re proud of the Pennsylvanians who are sacrificing so much for the greater good,” said Wolf in a statement. “We’ll continue to push hard and advocate on their behalf, because no one should have to go without when they’re doing their part to save lives.”

Close to $4 million will go to cover the administrative costs of storage and distribution for 18 food banks across the state.

More than $11 million will go to the purchase of food.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is also setting aside $1 million for the nonprofit Hunger-Free Pennsylvania.

Find your nearest food pantry here.