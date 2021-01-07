Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

New Jersey officials reported Wednesday an additional 5,028 confirmed COVID-19 cases. This takes the total number of cases over the half-million mark; 504,647 since the first case was reported in the state back in March.

The death toll from the coronavirus grew by 104 to a total of 17,464 deaths.

Officials are now looking into 2,059 probable deaths from the virus; an increase of 38 from the previous week.

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, there were 3,744 people hospitalized across the state; 668 are in intensive care and 456 ventilators.