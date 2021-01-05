Confidence delivered with second shot of COVID vaccine

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the current surge?

The buzz among health care workers when the first boxes of Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine started arriving at South Jersey hospitals in December matched the excitement of those who saw the trucks leaving a Michigan warehouse with the doses.

“I wasn’t there when the boxes arrived, but I heard about it,” said Veronica Manlove, an emergency room nurse for Virtua Camden and Virtua Our Lady of Lourdes hospitals. She was the third person in line when inoculations began.

“When that first person got their shot,” she said, “everybody was cheering ‘cause we were just so happy.”

Manlove, like many health care workers, is due for her second shot this week.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli were in Newark Monday as Maritza Beniquez, a 56-year-old emergency room nurse at University Hospital, received her second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

Out of about 15,000 employees across their system, Virtua has vaccinated more than 6,000 as of Jan. 4. Manlove is expected to receive her second dose on Friday.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines were approved a week apart in December for emergency use by federal regulators. NPR’s All Things Considered reported that a vaccine from New Brunswick-based Johnson & Johnson is likely the next candidate to seek approval. That vaccine has the advantage of being a single shot. Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines are both composed of two shots administered three weeks apart.