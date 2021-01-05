N.J. coronavirus update: Fraction of vaccines distributed, two mega sites to open Friday

New Jersey reported another 2,292 cases of coronavirus Monday, bringing the state’s cumulative total to 494,317 confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic.

Those results are from the more reliable PCR tests, but the state has also begun releasing what Gov. Phil Murphy called “probable” positives resulting from antigen tests.

Another 38 New Jerseyans died from complications of COVID-19. The state has now seen a total of 17,223 confirmed fatalities and another 2,021 probable deaths from the pandemic.

New Jersey hospitals are treating 3,633 coronavirus patients, including 664 requiring critical care and another 476 on ventilators.