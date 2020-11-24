N.J. coronavirus update: State implores Trump administration to start transition

N.J. implores Trump administration to start transition

Gov. Phil Murphy and Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli have formally requested that the Trump administration begin a transition with President-elect Joe Biden to ensure that the roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine goes smoothly.

Murphy and Persichilli sent a letter to General Services Administration head Emily Murphy, asking her to initiate the transition process. President Trump still has not acknowledged he lost the election and continues to claim, with no evidence, that there was fraud.

“The time for politics has passed,” Murphy said. “The time for coming together to save lives is now.”

A transition leading up to Biden’s inauguration in January could set the groundwork for a national roll-out of a coronavirus vaccine, which could see widespread distribution as soon as next month.

But Murphy worries that the lack of any transition plan between the two administrations could leave a critical logistical gap in what is already a unique effort to inoculate the population against a new virus.

“This will be an enormous logistical undertaking and any break or disruption in the supply chain will be paid for in lives — make no mistake,” Murphy said. “And unless the transition is allowed to get going immediately, those breaks and disruptions and lost lives will be unforced errors by the current administration.”

If Pfizer receives emergency authorization for its vaccine from federal regulators, New Jersey could receive its first 130,000 doses by late December, Murphy said.