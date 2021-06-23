N.J. coronavirus update: Eviction moratorium could end sooner for some renters

Ask us about COVID-19: What questions do you have about the coronavirus and vaccines?

New Jersey officials reported Wednesday an additional 302 positive COVID-19 cases. Overall, the case count has reached 1,021,822. The current rate of transmission is currently at 0.99

As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, 323 COVID patients are in hospitals across the state; 58 are in intensive care, 30 are on ventilators.

The state has also reported an additional 10 deaths, raising the confirmed number of overall deaths to 23,712. The number of probable deaths has been revised to 2,698.