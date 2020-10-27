N.J. coronavirus recovery: Vaccination plan filed with CDC

The plan has three aims: provide equitable access to a vaccine, achieve maximum community protection and build public trust in a vaccine, not just for COVID-19 but other diseases.

Murphy said once the aims are reached, they will meet the goal of vaccinating 70% of the state’s qualifying adult population. He added that coordination will be similar to the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic: data-driven, informed by experts and working in concert with local health departments, health centers and hospitals to distribute the vaccine.

The governor also said that they will work to make sure information about the vaccine is communicated in “clear, concise language,” citing skepticism about a vaccine and online misinformation that has frustrated officials across the country in fighting the pandemic.

“We cannot let the online rumors and social media-driven conspiracy theories jeopardize our ability to build statewide immunity against the deadly virus,” he said.

Murphy said while the state will welcome “one or more” vaccines, they will not “rush forward,” promising to be as methodical and deliberate as they approach a vaccination plan as they have been in managing the pandemic. He adds that federal government funding is crucial and said they have “so far indicated no interest” in providing further funding.

The Association of State and Territorial Health Officials and the Association of Immunization Managers has sent a letter to congressional leaders asking them for at least $8.4 billion for a national vaccination plan, Murphy said.