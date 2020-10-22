Murphy staffer identified

Gov. Phil Murphy’s office disclosed Thursday that Daniel Bryan, senior advisor to the governor for strategic communication, tested positive for COVID-19. The governor’s office, in an email, said Bryan took the test out of an abundance of caution and remains asymptomatic.

Bryan is the second senior member of Murphy’s staff to test positive for the coronavirus. The first has been identified by NJ.com as Deputy Chief of Staff Mike Delamater. According to the website, Delamater joined Murphy, and his wife Tammy, at a Hoboken bar for a social function. Delamater appeared towards the end of the gathering.

Murphy was in Camden County for a news conference Wednesday when notified of Delamater’s positive diagnosis. He left immediately upon hearing it to self-isolate voluntarily; he and his wife have tested negative as of Wednesday. All in-person events for both have been canceled.

The governor is expected to conduct his regularly scheduled briefing virtually Thursday. His office says contract tracing is underway. Anyone, including members of the media, believed to have been exposed will be notified.