N.J. coronavirus recovery: 2nd Murphy senior staffer with COVID-19 identified
New Jersey has a cumulative total of 223,223 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 14,456 confirmed deaths. The state is looking into 1,789 possible deaths from the coronavirus.
The rate of transmission is 1.15; for every 100 cases, the virus is spreading to 115 more people.
Across the state, there are 852 residents in hospitals, according to the state hospital association; 187 are in intensive care, 74 are on ventilators.
Murphy staffer identified
Gov. Phil Murphy’s office disclosed Thursday that Daniel Bryan, senior advisor to the governor for strategic communication, tested positive for COVID-19. The governor’s office, in an email, said Bryan took the test out of an abundance of caution and remains asymptomatic.
Bryan is the second senior member of Murphy’s staff to test positive for the coronavirus. The first has been identified by NJ.com as Deputy Chief of Staff Mike Delamater. According to the website, Delamater joined Murphy, and his wife Tammy, at a Hoboken bar for a social function. Delamater appeared towards the end of the gathering.
Murphy was in Camden County for a news conference Wednesday when notified of Delamater’s positive diagnosis. He left immediately upon hearing it to self-isolate voluntarily; he and his wife have tested negative as of Wednesday. All in-person events for both have been canceled.
The governor is expected to conduct his regularly scheduled briefing virtually Thursday. His office says contract tracing is underway. Anyone, including members of the media, believed to have been exposed will be notified.
FEMA unemployment payments on the way
Depending on the bank, those who are eligible will begin to receive a piece of $1.2 billion in FEMA payments over the next two business days.
The state Department Of Labor and Workforce Development said Thursday that qualifying claimants can expect to receive the payment in a lump-sum.
Payments — funneled through the state — are from the FEMA Lost Wages Assistance program, which will provide supplemental benefits to workers who lost their job due to COVID-19 during the weeks ending Aug. 1 through Sept. 5. Claimants will be paid $300 a week for up to six weeks. The Labor Department reported last week more than 800,000 claimants were unemployed for part of the period.
Since mid-March, 1.7 million unemployment applications have been filed with the department; $16.7 billion in benefits have been distributed during the pandemic. For the week ending Oct. 17, there were 28,669 new unemployment claims filed, a one percent decline from the previous week.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!