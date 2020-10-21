N.J. Gov Murphy says he’s been exposed to coronavirus

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.

Murphy was in Camden County to announce $14 million in funding dedicated to workforce development when he said colleagues informed him of the exposure.

Murphy told the audience that he had no symptoms, and that he had taken a COVID-19 test that came back negative on Monday for an unrelated reason.

The governor, who condemned President Donald Trump for hosting a fundraiser in Bedminster earlier this month, said he couldn’t stay at the press conference.