N.J. Gov Murphy says he’s been exposed to coronavirus
New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said Wednesday that he was exposed to someone who had tested positive for the coronavirus over the weekend.
Murphy was in Camden County to announce $14 million in funding dedicated to workforce development when he said colleagues informed him of the exposure.
Murphy told the audience that he had no symptoms, and that he had taken a COVID-19 test that came back negative on Monday for an unrelated reason.
The governor, who condemned President Donald Trump for hosting a fundraiser in Bedminster earlier this month, said he couldn’t stay at the press conference.
“I got to go take myself at least off the field and get tested again today,” said Murphy. “As you all know, if I was with someone Saturday night and got tested Sunday morning, that doesn’t really tell you a lot. You gotta wait and see to make sure there wasn’t any incubating.”
Prior to learning of his exposure, the governor warned residents that the virus still loomed large, with hospitalizations in the state the highest they had been in three months, more than 1,000 new cases Wednesday, and 18 fatalities.
Get daily updates from WHYY News!