N.J. Gov. Murphy reinstates public health emergency in fight against omicron variant

This story originally appeared on 6abc

New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy reinstated a Public Health Emergency Tuesday, effective immediately, in order to ensure that the state is able to respond to the continued threat of COVID-19 and the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

Murphy’s emergency COVID powers were set to expire, but the order allows him to continue initiatives like mask mandates in schools — which he said would continue for the “foreseeable future.”

Earlier, he said his administration was “having very construction deliberations” with the state legislators to continue his powers past Tuesday.

“It’s pretty clear all of us think this is not the time to lay down our weapons,” he said on MSNBC. “This thing is raging, but I’m highly confident we have the things in place that we will need to have in place to continue to fight this thing.”