New Jersey on Thursday reported 1,301 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case count since May 29. Ocean County accounted for 285 cases — or 22% — of the daily total while 128 cases — or 10% — is attributed to Monmouth County. The state’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases is 211,148.

The state reported another 11 deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 14,373; the number of probable deaths is at 1,788.

The daily percent positivity rate is 3.69%, while the rate of transmission is 1.22, meaning that for every 100 new cases, the virus spreads to at least 122 more people.

There are currently 652 people hospitalized, the highest number since Aug. 6. Of those hospitalized, 230 patients await test results and 148 are in intensive care.