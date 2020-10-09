N.J. coronavirus recovery: As case numbers rise, officials are preparing for a second wave
New Jersey on Thursday reported 1,301 confirmed COVID-19 cases, the highest daily case count since May 29. Ocean County accounted for 285 cases — or 22% — of the daily total while 128 cases — or 10% — is attributed to Monmouth County. The state’s cumulative number of COVID-19 cases is 211,148.
The state reported another 11 deaths, bringing the number of fatalities to 14,373; the number of probable deaths is at 1,788.
The daily percent positivity rate is 3.69%, while the rate of transmission is 1.22, meaning that for every 100 new cases, the virus spreads to at least 122 more people.
There are currently 652 people hospitalized, the highest number since Aug. 6. Of those hospitalized, 230 patients await test results and 148 are in intensive care.
Preparing for a second wave
With coronavirus case numbers hitting highs they have not seen in months, State Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said during the state’s coronavirus briefing that officials are anticipating a second wave of COVID-19 to hit the state.
“If individuals do not adhere to social distancing, masking guidelines, washing your hands, staying home if you’re sick; this wave has a potential to become a surge,” she said.
The commissioner said they are taking lessons learned about the coronavirus over the summer and preparing now. Personal protective equipment, or PPE, antiviral medication and ventilators are being stockpiled. She added that officials are continuing to work with long-term care facilities on infection control and stockpiling.
But Persichilli says staffing is her biggest concern going forward.
“[If] healthcare workers fall ill, like in the prior surge, we will have a problem,” she said. “Unlike March and April, when healthcare workers from other states came to New Jersey to help out, those workers are now fully engaged in fighting this virus in their own states.”
Perishilli noted that asymptomatic spread is “more prevalent than initially thought,” so handwashing, mask-wearing and physical distancing are even more important and that “inside is more of a problem than outside.”
“As the cold weather sets in, and people move indoors, the threat of spread is even greater,” she said.
