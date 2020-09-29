N.J. coronavirus recovery: Officials tracking spike in Ocean County

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

New Jersey officials reported 561 new confirmed COVID-19 cases Monday. That brings the new cumulative total to 204,107 since the state began tracking cases March 4. Officials also reported one additional death from the virus; raising the cumulative toll to 14,316. The number of probable deaths is 1,791.

The latest rate of transmission is at 1.12, meaning for every 100 new cases, 112 more people will get infected.

Ocean County cases still rising

New Jersey officials say they’re keeping close tabs on a coronavirus spike in Ocean County, which accounted for about 40 percent of the state’s 561 new cases on Monday.

“We continue to see the statewide number driven in large part — not completely — but in large part by significant new cases coming out of Ocean County,” said Gov. Phill Murphy at a Monday press conference.

Statewide, New Jersey’s test positivity numbers are around 2.5% — a figure that hasn’t budged much in recent weeks.

Ocean County has been the outlier. State leaders said the county registered another 242 cases on Monday. The next highest county was Middlesex County with 54 new positive cases.

Murphy said state leaders are “still parsing through the sources” of Ocean County’s COVID-19 outbreak. The governor mentioned religious gatherings, weddings, funerals, schools, and sporting events as potential sources of the viral spread.

The state is sending 20 contact tracers to the county and boosting testing capacity in the area, according to Health Commissioner Judy Persichilli.

“We’ll monitor it and we’ll continue to monitor it,” Murphy added.