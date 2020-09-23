N.J. coronavirus recovery: Menendez proposes 9/11-style commission on COVID response

COVID-19 commission proposed

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez announced Wednesday that he will propose a bipartisan commission to evaluate the country’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

“I don’t care where you stand politically, it’s clear the U.S. response to this virus has been hobbled by a lack of national preparedness, the absence of clear and decisive executive leadership, the spread of misinformation and so much more,” said Menendez.

Under his proposal, called the Bipartisan National Coronavirus Commission Act of 2020, Menendez said the commission would be modeled similarly to the one that looked into Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. The commission will be tasked to examine the emergence and spread of COVID-19 in the U.S. with a strong focus on improving the country’s readiness for future epidemics.

The commission would also be directed to look at the disproportionate impacts of the virus on people of color in addition to looking at the pandemic’s effects on nursing homes, jail, prisons and immigrant detention centers.

Congress and the president would appoint the ten members of the commission upon the conclusion of the public health emergency.

Each political party will be required to choose a public health expert, an economic expert and a former governor. Those involved with the federal response to COVID-19 will be prohibited from being part of the commission. Menendez also said his bill has a strong ethics component; requiring the hiring of an ethics counselor to identify potential conflicts of interest and create a plan to address those as they arise.

“We owe it to the families of the 200,000 Americans lost to COVID-19 to get answers,” he added, “just as we did to the nearly 3,000 Americans who perished in the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.”

Menedez said he has received bipartisan and bicameral support for his proposal including from former Homeland Security Secretaries Michael Chertoff and Jeh Johnson. Johnson is already a member of a state commission that advises the Murphy Administration on New Jersey’s recovery from COVID-19.