N.J. coronavirus recovery: State to survey air travelers from COVID-19 hot spots
Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.
New Jersey reported an additional 144 confirmed COVID-19 cases on Sunday, raising the overall count to 176,783. The state also reported 11 more deaths from the virus, bringing the confirmed toll to 13,372. The probable number of deaths remained at 1,974.
As of 10 p.m. Sunday, there were 798 COVID patients in hospitals across the state; 146 were in intensive care, according to the state hospital association.
Welcome to New Jersey: Take this survey
As of Monday, the state is collecting information from travelers coming to New Jersey by plane from places where coronavirus cases have spiked. As of last Tuesday, there were 22 states on the advisory list.
The electronic survey was announced during Friday’s briefing by state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.
“The airlines will make an announcement about the travel advisory on impacted states and the survey at the point of departure and in-flight while en route to New Jersey,” she said.
The survey asks where travelers are coming from, their residence and their destination.
Travelers can access the survey by scanning a QR code on a poster at the airport, going to the state’s COVID-19 information hub or by texting ‘NJTRAVEL’ to 898211.
Information submitted by passengers will be sent to county health departments, which will contact travelers to remind them to self-quarantine for 14 days and inform them on where to go for testing, if needed.
“The self-quarantine advisory is voluntary, but compliance is expected,” Perishilli said. “It is relying on personal accountability.”
Help for N.J. restaurants after false start on indoor dining
A bipartisan bill to help restaurants that were hoping to reopen indoor dining only to have things postponed by Gov. Phil Murphy has been introduced in the state Senate.
The proposal would allocate $30 million to the state’s Economic Development Authority from federal CARES Act funding to reimburse restaurants for money they spent to get ready to reopen.
Indoor dining was originally scheduled to resume on July 2. But one week later, Murphy announced the state would hit pause following a combination of COVID-19 case spikes in other states and “instances of knucklehead behavior” in New Jersey.
Senate President Steve Sweeney (D-West Deptford) along with Sens. Vin Gopal (D-Ocean Twp.) and Anthony Bucco (R-Denville) sponsored the bill.
“This false start severely affected the food establishments that hired additional staff and spent money on equipment in anticipation of reopening,” Sweeney said in a news release. “These businesses are among the hardest hurt by the pandemic and they are at risk of permanently going out of business.”
Get daily updates from WHYY News!