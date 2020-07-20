N.J. coronavirus recovery: State to survey air travelers from COVID-19 hot spots

Welcome to New Jersey: Take this survey

As of Monday, the state is collecting information from travelers coming to New Jersey by plane from places where coronavirus cases have spiked. As of last Tuesday, there were 22 states on the advisory list.

The electronic survey was announced during Friday’s briefing by state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli.

“The airlines will make an announcement about the travel advisory on impacted states and the survey at the point of departure and in-flight while en route to New Jersey,” she said.

The survey asks where travelers are coming from, their residence and their destination.

Travelers can access the survey by scanning a QR code on a poster at the airport, going to the state’s COVID-19 information hub or by texting ‘NJTRAVEL’ to 898211.

Information submitted by passengers will be sent to county health departments, which will contact travelers to remind them to self-quarantine for 14 days and inform them on where to go for testing, if needed.

“The self-quarantine advisory is voluntary, but compliance is expected,” Perishilli said. “It is relying on personal accountability.”