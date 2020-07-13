N.J. coronavirus recovery: High school sports competition won’t begin until late Sept.
New Jersey has 175,298 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 13,594 confirmed deaths and 1,947 probable deaths as of Sunday. The latest figures from the state hospital association show 892 COVID patients across the state; 166 patients are in intensive/critical care.
Summer workouts begin as high school sports are pushed back one month
As summer workouts for high school athletes were allowed to begin Monday, the official start of fall sports was pushed back one month.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) made the announcement Friday.
Under the plan billed “Return To Play,” workouts will continue through Aug. 28, followed by a two-week hiatus during which only virtual meetings related to in-season play will be permitted. Official practice for all fall sports will be allowed starting Sept. 14.
Competition will begin on Sept. 28 with girls’ tennis. All other sports will start on Oct. 1 except for football, which will commence the next day.
Limited postseason play will begin on Oct. 24 with girls’ tennis. All fall sports competition will end on Nov. 22.
The NJSIAA Sports Advisory Task Force advised member schools in a memo that this is the first in a series of models that will be in place for the upcoming school year.
