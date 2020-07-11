N.J. coronavirus recovery: Deal on $9.9B borrowing plan; transmission rate dips

Murphy, Sweeney strike deal on $9.9 billion borrowing plan

Gov. Phil Murphy has struck a deal with Senate President Steve Sweeney, D-Gloucester, over a plan that would allow the state to borrow up to $9.9 billion as it continues to grapple with a budget hole brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

A four member legislative panel, which would include two members of the Senate and two members of the Assembly, would have to approve any borrowing.

“It is absolutely critical that we get this done and get this done quickly. And now we can,” Murphy said.

Sweeney added: “This agreement will ensure we will have the resources needed to respond to this fiscal and economic crisis in a responsible way.”

The Assembly previously passed a bill authorizing the borrowing, but Sweeney had yet to post it in the upper chamber. Senate Republicans on Friday called the plan “unprecedented.”

“The Governor and Democrats agreeing to issue $10 billion of debt for operating expenses isn’t just unconstitutional, it’s insane. Taxpayers will be paying for this madness for the next 35 years,” said state Sen. Michael Testa, R-Cape May.

Murphy said the state could be short as much as $20 billion by the end of 2021, and continued to press the Trump administration for federal cash assistance.

Transmission rate dips to 0.98

The rate of transmission of COVID-19 in New Jersey has again dipped below 1.0, which statistically means that every person who tests positive is spreading the disease to fewer than one other person.

“[The] daily positivity [rate of coronavirus tests] and the rate of transmission — or RT — are the two most meaningful measurements we have of the spread of this virus across our state,” Murphy said.

“This is a good sign,” he added.

Earlier this week the transmission rate was 1.1, as the state was continuing to permit more activities that had previously been banned to slow the spread of the virus.

The state’s transmission rate had been at 0.70 before “stage 2” of New Jersey’s reopening plan, which saw the resumption of outdoor dining and permitting customers inside nonessential retail stores.