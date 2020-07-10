Pa. coronavirus recovery: For prospective lawyers, bar exam moves online

Are you on the front lines of the coronavirus? Help us report on the pandemic.

On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 92,867 coronavirus cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 6,848 deaths.

Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 27,228 cases and 1,627 deaths as of Thursday.

For prospective lawyers, bar exam moves online

This week, the Pennsylvania Board of Law Examiners decided to postpone the state’s bar exam a second time, and conduct it remotely over the course of three days in October.

According to a letter to bar exam stakeholders, the board initially pushed back conducting the in-person exam until the fall, in the hopes that the coronavirus situation would by then have settled down.

“The best information from health authorities now compels us to conclude that it is unlikely we could do so,” board chair David Fine wrote in the letter.

For prospective lawyers, it means substantial adjustments in how the exam will be administered.