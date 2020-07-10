Pa. coronavirus recovery: For prospective lawyers, bar exam moves online
On Thursday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported 92,867 coronavirus cases since the coronavirus pandemic began, and 6,848 deaths.
Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health has reported 27,228 cases and 1,627 deaths as of Thursday.
This week, the Pennsylvania Board of Law Examiners decided to postpone the state’s bar exam a second time, and conduct it remotely over the course of three days in October.
According to a letter to bar exam stakeholders, the board initially pushed back conducting the in-person exam until the fall, in the hopes that the coronavirus situation would by then have settled down.
“The best information from health authorities now compels us to conclude that it is unlikely we could do so,” board chair David Fine wrote in the letter.
For prospective lawyers, it means substantial adjustments in how the exam will be administered.
The essay section will be split across two days, Oct. 5 and 7. The multistate bar exam will have just 100 multiple-choice questions, half of the usual 200. And there will be more breaks to accommodate “security measures attendant to a remote exam.”
Anyone who was registered for the earlier exam dates is automatically set for the new October dates.
“Ultimately, we concluded that this is the best option to meet our mission of protecting the public,” Fine wrote, adding that board had to weigh keeping proctors and staff safe, in addition to offering exam-takers the safest array of health options.