N.J. coronavirus recovery: Gov. Murphy pledges transparency on COVID-19 funds

New accountability measures for federal COVID funding

Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday he is signing an executive order designed to ensure that the federal relief funds coming into the Garden State are spent “expeditiously, properly and transparently.”

“We are fighting for every possible penny of COVID-19 relief and every penny we receive and properly invest in our recovery is one that we don’t have to borrow,” said Murphy during a news conference.

“We are providing the oversight we need at this moment — to give the public greater confidence in our work and to ensure that our restart and our recovery moves forward,” he added.

The measure revolves around creating a new office inside Murphy’s administration.

The Governor’s Disaster Recovery Office will be responsible for coordinating all COVID-19 recovery programs in the state; ensuring all federal funding is spent in compliance with federal rules and regulations; and that all strategies and policies are aligned across all state departments.

Murphy said the state will launch a website dedicated to tracking the office’s work. The order also calls for an annual report.

The governor is also establishing the COVID-19 Compliance Task Force to review all pandemic-related funding above a “certain dollar threshold” and provide compliance training to all agencies receiving that money.

“The task force will also establish an integrity monitoring program with a pool of outside vendors to ensure agencies guard against fraud, waste and abuse of any COVID-19 funds,” said Murphy.