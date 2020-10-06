Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy and the Republican nominee for this year’s U.S. Senate race in New Jersey are clashing over President Donald Trump’s fundraiser at his golf course in Bedminster last week, turning what was initially a public health matter into a full-blown political spat.

Rik Mehta, a pharmacist and attorney who worked at the Food and Drug Administration, is challenging Democratic U.S. Sen. Cory Booker this year. He said Murphy was fear-mongering by raising the alarm about Trump’s fundraiser and urging anyone at the event to self-quarantine.

Mehta attended the fundraiser with his wife — both of whom he said wore masks — and reported that many attendees also wore face coverings while maintaining social distance during the outdoor portion of the gathering.

“Based on everything we know from both a public health and a scientific medical perspective, there is absolutely no reason for concern,” Mehta said in an interview.

But Murphy took issue with Mehta’s fear-mongering comment, saying instead that reports of lax COVID-19 mitigation protocols at the fundraiser may have resulted in more virus cases in New Jersey.

“I don’t even know who Rik Mehta is,” Murphy said during his press briefing on Monday before following up. “I think that statement should disqualify him from seeking public office.”

The Thursday night fundraiser in Bedminster came just hours before Trump tweeted that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for the virus. Critics questioned whether Trump knew of his ill health before the event but attended anyway and whether organizers followed the state’s directives for holding events during the pandemic. The White House has said the president learned of his positive test result after the fundraiser, but he did travel to the Garden State knowing Hope Hicks had tested positive.

Trump has repeatedly downplayed the seriousness of the virus, which has now killed more than 200,000 Americans, and during the debate belittled Joe Biden for wearing a mask so often to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Aides and other people in Trump’s orbit, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, also tested positive for the virus in the past few days.