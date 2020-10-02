The announcement came early Friday morning: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for coronavirus.

“Tonight, @FLOTUS and I tested positive for COVID-19,” the president tweeted. “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this TOGETHER!”

The diagnosis posed new questions about this year’s presidential election.

But it also raised fresh public health concerns in New Jersey, where Trump hosted a fundraiser Thursday night at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster.

One of the states hit hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, New Jersey has drastically reduced its coronavirus cases since their peak in the spring, thanks in part to social distancing and other restrictions meant to slow the spread of the virus.

It is unclear whether Trump, who hosted the fundraiser just hours before announcing his positive diagnosis, wore a face covering during the event, something he has resisted in the past.