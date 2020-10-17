Advocates sue N.J. on behalf of ‘displaced’ voters without a ballot

Two good-government groups in New Jersey have sued the state hoping to make it easier for displaced voters to cast their ballot in the upcoming general election.

The League of Women Voters of New Jersey and the ACLU of New Jersey filed a lawsuit Wednesday asking Secretary of State Tahesha Way to help voters who are not currently living at their home address because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“As it stands now, New Jersey voters who are displaced will have to wait at their mailboxes hoping for their ballot to come,” said Jean LoCicero, legal director of the ACLU of New Jersey. “If it doesn’t, they’re not going to have a chance to vote.”

The state sent all registered New Jersey voters mail-in ballots ahead of the November general election as a way to reduce volume at the polls on Election Day and mitigate the spread of COVID-19. Voters can cast a provisional paper ballot in person if they choose.