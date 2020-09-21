N.J. coronavirus recovery: Cases growing in Monmouth, Ocean Counties

Cases growing, with resources ‘challenged’ in Ocean and Monmouth Counties

Cases numbers in New Jersey are increasing, state officials said on Monday.

The rate of spread is highest in the southern part of the state, particularly in Ocean and Monmouth Counties. Statewide, the percent positivity rate is 1.12%, but in South Jersey it’s 2.51.

“I do not yet see a second wave” said Ed Lifshitz, medical director of the N.J. Department of Health, though the department remains “vigilant.”

There is some community spread, but exact causes of new cases are hard to pinpoint, said officials during the Monday press briefing. In Monmouth County, some are linked to social gatherings. In Lakewood, Ocean County, officials described the spread as “general.” New Jersey sent more contact-tracers to this community, but said data collection was slow because the area’s many Orthodox residents may not have been responding during the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, which was this past weekend.

With school resuming and indoor dining and exercise happening, health officials said they could not link the current increases to any of these activities. There is “no evidence of in-school transmission,” said Governor Phil Murphy. However that lack of evidence does not mean such spread isn’t happening, cautioned Murphy.

The governor will have a live Q&A with Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, on Thursday. The event will be broadcast on the Governor’s Facebook page.