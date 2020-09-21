NWS: N.J. rip currents ‘life-threatening’ to anyone who enters ocean

Anyone entering the ocean in New Jersey early this week will face life-threatening conditions, forecasters warn.

Large swells up to eight feet high — generated by the distant Hurricane Teddy — are creating dangerous conditions and rip currents, according to the National Weather Service.

The risk is particularly enhanced with warm ocean temperatures and lifeguards off-duty in many communities until the weekend.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow quickly away from the shore, often occurring in low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers.

A high risk of rip current development will continue through at least Tuesday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Last Monday, rescuers responded to numerous ocean emergencies, and a man drowned off Lavallette.