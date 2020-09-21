Officials: Isaias likely responsible for sharp decline in endangered plant along N.J. beaches

An annual plant census along New Jersey’s beaches revealed a significant decline of a federally threatened and endangered plant species — and state officials say Tropical Storm Isaias is likely the culprit.

Seabeach amaranth is an annual, low-growing plant with fleshy, spinach-like leaves and reddish stems that produce yellow flowers starting in June and July, according to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection. The seeds are durable and can disperse long distances by ocean waves and wind.

The 2020 census revealed 941 plants. While state environmental officials say that’s the third-highest count since 2006, it’s a sharp decline from 7,195 plants counted in 2019 — a more than 600% increase from the 2018 total of 1,053.

According to the New Jersey Forest Service, much higher numbers of the plant likely were present prior to Tropical Storm Isaias in early August. Biologists say the storm buried and/or damaged a “large percentage” of plants before the survey was completed.